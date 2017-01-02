British soldier dies in Iraq

A British soldier has died in Taji, Iraq, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The soldier, who has not been named, served in the 2nd Battalion, Duke of Lancaster's Regiment.

The MoD said the death was "not the result of enemy activity" and an investigation is under way.

The soldier's next of kin has been informed.

Taji is a rural district north of Baghdad. It is home to Camp Taji, also known as Camp Cooke, which is a collation forces base.