Walking Netball clubs spring up across UK

3:20
25 November 2016
2 January 2017
In a year of British sporting success suddenly things are slowing down to walking pace.
First Walking Football - and now Walking Netball - clubs are springing up throughout the country as sportsmen and women somewhat past their athletic prime are finding that their involvement in these physical sports doesn't have to end in middle age.
Meanwhile Sport England is putting up money to support schemes for the country's sporting pensioners as Today's Rob Bonnet finds out.