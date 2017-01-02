Garden villages: Locations of first 14 announced

Image copyright Getty Images

England's first garden villages will be built at 14 sites spread across the country from Devon to Cumbria, the government has announced.

Ministers have lent their support to 14 planned developments which will each deliver between 1,500 and 10,000 properties and establish new villages.

Larger garden towns in Buckinghamshire, Somerset and the Essex-Hertfordshire border were also approved.

The 17 new areas could provide almost 200,000 new homes, the government says.

The latest plans are in addition to seven garden towns that have already been announced.

The plans for garden towns and cities are expected to create new communities with green spaces, good transport links and high quality affordable homes to help tackle a lack of housing.

The new villages will receive about £6m in government funding over two years to help deliver the projects, with a further £1.4m of funding being provided for the delivery of the new towns.

The 14 new garden villages will be in:

Long Marston in Stratford-upon-Avon

Oxfordshire Cotswolds

Deenethorpe in Northamptonshire

Culm in Devon

Welborne in Hampshire

West Carclaze in Cornwall

Dunton Hills in Essex

Spitalgate Heath in Lincolnshire

Halsnead in Merseyside

Longcross in Surrey

Bailrigg in Lancaster

Infinity Garden Village in Derbyshire

St Cuthberts in Cumbria

North Cheshire

The three new garden towns will be in:

Buckinghamshire (Aylesbury area)

Somerset (Taunton area)

Essex-Hertfordshire border (Harlow and Gilston)

Homes are already being built in Aylesbury, Taunton, Bicester, Didcot, Basingstoke, Ebbsfleet, and north Northamptonshire.

Housing minister Gavin Barwell said: "Locally led garden towns and villages have enormous potential to deliver the homes that communities need.

"New communities not only deliver homes, they also bring new jobs and facilities and a big boost to local economies."