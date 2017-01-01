Queen to miss New Year's Day Sandringham service

Image copyright PA

The Queen will not attend a New Year's Day church service at Sandringham because of a "lingering heavy cold", Buckingham Palace says.

She also missed the Christmas Day service at her Norfolk estate because she was unwell.

The Queen and Prince Philip left for their Christmas break a day late on December 22, because they were both suffering from heavy colds.

The Duke of Edinburgh is expected at church after making a full recovery.

Up and about

A palace spokeswoman said the Queen was "still recuperating".

She has had the cold for more than a week, although she is understood to be up and about.

It is not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have travelled to Sandringham for New Year after they, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, spent Christmas with Kate's family, at Bucklebury in Berkshire.

The New Year's Day service at Sandringham will be led by the Bishop of Norwich.

The Queen also missed church on Christmas Day because of her illness - for the first time in many years.

Her absence was said to be a "precautionary measure" with Buckingham Palace adding that it had "no sense of undue concern".