London ambulance service hit by New Year fault
- 1 January 2017
- From the section UK
London Ambulance Service logged calls manually overnight on New Year's Eve due to control room "technical" issues.
Between 00:30 and 05:15 GMT, call handlers logged emergencies by pen and paper.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said staff were fully trained to operate in this way, and continued "to prioritise our response to patients with life-threatening conditions".
It comes after it predicted New Year's Eve would be its "busiest night ever".