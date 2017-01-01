London ambulance service hit by New Year fault

Image copyright London Ambulance Service Image caption The ambulance service had predicted New Year's Eve would be its "busiest night ever"

London Ambulance Service logged calls manually overnight on New Year's Eve due to control room "technical" issues.

Between 00:30 and 05:15 GMT, call handlers logged emergencies by pen and paper.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said staff were fully trained to operate in this way, and continued "to prioritise our response to patients with life-threatening conditions".

It comes after it predicted New Year's Eve would be its "busiest night ever".