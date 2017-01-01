National Lottery: £26.3m winner in New Year's Eve draw

Image copyright PA

One lucky member of the public can start 2017 in the best way possible, after scooping a £26,293,902 jackpot on the National Lottery on New Year's Eve.

The winning numbers, announced live on BBC One, were 10, 17, 35, 41, 51 and 54. The bonus number was 25.

It is the fifth biggest Lotto jackpot in its history, but it is not yet known if an individual or syndicate has won.

The biggest individual prize - of £35.1m - was won in April this year by someone who remains anonymous.

All five of the biggest winners in the National Lottery's 22-year history has scooped their jackpots in 2016.

That follows an overhaul of the game, which saw more numbers added and an increase in the amount to which rollovers could build over the weeks.

However, the prize money is still dwarfed by that available on the Euromillions, which has seen several British jackpot winners over £100,.

The Euromillions draw prize money comes from ticket sales in several European countries.

Top 5 biggest Lotto winners

£35,133,888 on 6 April 2016, won by someone who declined publicity

£33,035,323 on 9 January 2016, won by David and Carol Martin from Hawick

£33,035,323 on 9 January 2016, won by someone who declined publicity

£32,534,188 on 13 February 2016, won by Gerry and Lisa Cannings from Peterborough

£26,293,902 on 31 December 2016, won by an as-yet unannounced ticket-holder

If the latest winner felt like toasting the New Year in style, they could - in theory - afford 78,960 bottles of Moet & Chandon's MCIII bottles of champagne, costing £333 each.