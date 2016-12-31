New Year's Eve security tightened post-Berlin attack

Image copyright Getty Images

Security at outdoor New Year's Eve events around the UK has been "modified" following the lorry attacks in Berlin and Nice this year.

In London - where 100,000 tickets have been sold to watch the fireworks - more armed officers will be deployed and concrete barriers will be in use.

There will also be more places around the city where vehicles will be banned.

Greater Manchester Police has said it will also step up crowd protection in the wake of the Berlin attack.

British Transport Police will "extend" its regular armed patrols across the nation's rail network, and there will also be armed officers on the London Underground.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Phil Langworthy said 3,000 officers will patrol the streets in London.

Image caption At least 100,000 people will attend London's New Year's Eve celebrations this year

He added: "We will also have some covert tactics.

"Overtly there'll be a search regime in place at the fireworks, we will also have concrete barriers and a range of other tactics to reassure the public that they can come and have a safe and enjoyable event."

Police Scotland said there would be a "very visible police presence" at the Edinburgh Hogmanay street party.

Divisional commander Chief Superintendent Kenny MacDonald said: "You can approach these officers at any time if you require any form of assistance or have witnessed any form of suspicious activity."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There will be a "very visible police presence" at Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations

The Police Federation confirmed that there would be more areas in London where vehicles will be banned as a result of recent attacks in Nice and Berlin.

On 20 December a lorry, driven by Anis Amri, ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48.

In Nice in July, 86 people died during Bastille Day celebrations when a lorry drove into crowds on the Promenade des Anglais.