'Royle Family' actress Liz Smith dies

Media caption Liz Smith playing Nana in The Royle Family, with Caroline Aherne who died in July.

Actress Liz Smith, who played "Nana" in the Royle Family and Mrs Cropley in the Vicar of Dibley, has died aged 95.

A family spokeswoman announced that the Bafta winning actress had died on Christmas Eve.

Born as Betty Gleadle in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, in 1921, she later gave herself the stage name of Smith.

She also had roles in 2point4 Children and Lark Rise to Candleford, and was the voice of Mrs Mulch in Wallace and Gromit's The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

She was awarded an MBE in 2009 and the Bafta for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Maggie Smith's organ-playing mother in the 1984 film A Private Function.

She announced her retirement from acting in 2009, following a series of strokes.

Image copyright PA Image caption Liz Smith was awarded an MBE in 2009

The death comes less than six months after her co-star and co-writer of The Royle Family, Caroline Aherne, died aged 52.

Ralf Little, who played Antony Royle in the sitcom, tweeted: "Devastating to lose two members of my second family in one awful year. RIP Liz Smith. Goodbye Nana. Xxx"

Andrew Whyment, who starred in both Coronation Street and The Royle Family, tweeted: "What a fantastic actress she was absolutely hilarious RIP lovely Liz x"