Rail passengers face major Boxing Day disruption

Rail passengers face major disruption on Boxing Day with 200 sets of rail works planned over the festive period.

London, Manchester and Cardiff are among the cities hit, with Heathrow Express also suspended for six days.

Labour blamed ministers for a "lack of action" - but the government said it was working with the rail companies.

The disruption coincides with a yellow "be aware" weather warning for western and northern Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: "Tory ministers' handling of the Boxing Day rail standstill is making it much harder for families and friends to visit one another this Christmas break.

"In opposition the Tories attacked the Boxing Day rail shutdown. They've now had more than six years to do something about it but haven't.

"Their lack of action, even despite the chaos of previous years, gives the impression they don't really care about it at all. The Tory hypocrisy on this issue is astounding."

Rail operators that are not running services on Boxing Day include Arriva Trains Wales, c2C, CrossCountry, East Midlands, Grand Central, Great Northern, Great Western, London Midland, Northern Rail, South West, Thameslink, TransPennine Express and Virgin.

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: "Deciding the level of service on specific days is a matter for train operators.

"But we know some passengers want to travel on Boxing Day, and that's why we have worked with the rail industry to ensure there are limited services on some franchises on that day, and that the scope for Boxing Day services is considered when we are planning future franchises.

"Network Rail and train companies have ensured that a large part of the railway will remain open over the Christmas/New Year period and alternative routes are provided where the lines are closed for essential engineering work, and that these are communicated properly to the public."

Meanwhile, travellers are being urged to check weather conditions before setting off as Storm Conor descends on northern parts of the country.

After a lull following disruption caused by Storm Barbara, fresh weather warnings have been issued for high winds and snow expected to sweep across parts of northern Scotland, peaking on Boxing Day when gusts could reach 90mph.