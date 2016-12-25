Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special winner announced

Image copyright PA Image caption Radio DJ Melvin Odoom was the first contestant to leave this season of Strictly but won the Christmas special

The first contestant to leave this season of Strictly Come Dancing has won the show's Christmas special.

Radio DJ Melvin Odoom and partner Janette Manrara won with a perfect score of 40 for their Charleston to the song Sparklejolly-twinklejingley, inspired by the film Elf.

Other celebrities taking part included chef Ainsley Harriott and pop star Frankie Bridge, who tied Odoom's score.

The show was also the last appearance of retiring judge Len Goodman.

'Best Christmas ever'

Strictly's theme for the Christmas special was festive movies.

Harriott and partner Karen Clifton jived to Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, inspired by the film Home Alone, and Bridge and Gorka Marquez performed an American Smooth to the song Let It Go from Frozen.

TV presenter Gethin Jones and partner Chloe Hewitt did a quickstep to The Polar Express, while Olympian Denise Lewis and Anton Du Beke danced a Viennese Waltz to Meet Me in St Louis.

Media caption Naga Munchetty went behind the scenes to see what makes the show's Christmas episode so special

Harriott scored 35, Jones and Lewis 38, writer and actress Pamela Stephenson 39 and Bridge's score from the judges matched Odoom's of 40.

The judges' scores were then combined with votes from the studio audience to give Odoom the win.

Odoom said: "This is the best Christmas ever.

"I'm going to put this trophy on my front door so people will know."

The Christmas special also featured judges dressing up as characters from Narnia, with retiring head judge Len Goodman as the King, Darcey Bussell as the White Witch, Bruno Tonioli as Prince Caspian and Craig Revel Horwood as lion Aslan.

Media caption Strictly stars say goodbye to Len Goodman

Also featured in the episode was a closing number involving the contestants and judges to "Auld Len's Syne" in honour of Goodman and a performance of White Christmas by Matt Goss, one half of the band Bros.