Busiest day of festive season expected on UK's roads

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the festive season on the UK's roads as people travel for Christmas, the AA says.

The motoring group expects some 12 million cars to drive at least 20 miles as Christmas journeys combine with commuter traffic.

It comes as people are warned to expect disruption across the UK as Storm Barbara approaches.

Earlier, flights at London airports were disrupted because of fog.

The Met Office says the worst of the weather is expected on Friday and Saturday, with gusts of up to 90mph forecast in parts of Scotland.

It has issued an amber warning for northernmost Scotland to "be prepared".

The AA predicts Northern Ireland will have the busiest roads, with 55% of its members there saying they plan to drive at least 20 miles.

Wales follows with 47% and Scotland and the north east of England with 46%.

According to the AA, London is least likely to suffer from an early Christmas traffic surge on Friday, as only a third of its members there say they will drive 20 miles or more.

John Snowling, from the AA, said: "On Friday, it's likely to be very busy at peak times on the major routes as the Christmas getaway coincides with commuter traffic.

"Check the traffic reports before you leave and try to travel when it's quieter or, if you have no choice, consider an alternative route to beat the jams."

There have been heavy snow falls in parts of the Highlands

Fog across the South East disrupted flights at London airports

Earlier, fog across the South East disrupted flights at Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports, leading to a number of services being either delayed or diverted.

The airports and British Airways said normal service had since resumed.

Ahead of the arrival of the expected storm, snow has been falling over large areas of the Highlands in Scotland.

Looking ahead, pockets of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England are also set to feel Barbara's force.

The Local Government Association, which represents hundreds of councils in England and Wales, says it has stockpiled more than one million tonnes of salt to grit roads.