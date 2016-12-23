Sheep's head and ferret among strange charity shop donations
A sheep's head, a prosthetic leg and a ferret are among the strangest gifts people have given to charities.
The items, which feature in a top 10 list of strange donations, were given to charities including Oxfam and Guide Dogs for the Blind.
The list, which was compiled by the Charities Aid Foundation, also includes a ventriloquist dummy and two canaries.
The donations have either been left at charity shops or bequeathed as legacies.
Other goods included a Victoria Cross and a Doulton Faience ceramic vase, which was spotted by valuers working for Oxfam.
Known as a moon flask because of its shape, the Doulton Faience vase was given to one of the charity's High Street shops.
The piece - dated circa 1890 - sold for £2,400 at auction in June 2016.
The top 10:
- A sheep's head (Sue Ryder)
- A prosthetic leg (Emmaus)
- A ventriloquist dummy (British Heart Foundation)
- A Victoria Cross Medal (CAF)
- Property (ranging from a townhouse in Central London to rural chocolate box cottages)
- A moon flask (Oxfam)
- A pair of canaries (Cancer Research UK)
- A live ferret (Blue Cross For Pets)
- A wedding dress used in an episode of Coronation Street (Guide Dogs For The Blind)
- A Kermit The Frog puppet from the 1970s
Joanna Walker, head of private clients at CAF, said: "People's generous and unusual donations make charity shops and websites an amazing source of items to buy, helping people personalise their homes and supporting thousands of vital causes in the process."