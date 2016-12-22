Theresa May's roses need a 'Rexit' - Gardeners' Question Time

Eric Robson reads a question from Prime Minister Theresa May to the Gardeners' Question Time panellists Christine Walkden, Matthew Wilson and Pippa Greenwood.

She asked for advice on behalf of her husband Philip about the roses in their constituency home, which are said to be spindly and have few flowers. The answer, they are is told, is to plan a "Rexit".

The special, festive edition was recorded in the State Dining room of Number 10 Downing Street.

