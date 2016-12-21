Schoolgirl Kayleigh Rogers wows audience with her voice

Schoolgirl wows audience with her voice
21 December 2016 Last updated at 07:37 GMT

Kayleigh Rogers' version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah was the highlight of her school's Christmas concert and has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Ten-year-old Kayleigh has moderate special needs, and is normally very shy, says her headteacher Colin Millar: "She'd be a very quiet little girl, but when she sings, she just opens up."

Kayleigh is one of 200 students aged three to 16 at Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland.

