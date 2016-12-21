Schoolgirl Kayleigh Rogers wows audience with her voice

Kayleigh Rogers' version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah was the highlight of her school's Christmas concert and has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Ten-year-old Kayleigh has moderate special needs, and is normally very shy, says her headteacher Colin Millar: "She'd be a very quiet little girl, but when she sings, she just opens up."

Kayleigh is one of 200 students aged three to 16 at Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland.