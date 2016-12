Ben Cooper had only just started walking when he was struck down by meningitis.

A life-saving operation was carried out on Christmas Day at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

After three months in hospital, Ben, who is now two and a half years old was allowed home.

Victoria Derbyshire show presenter Joanna Gosling spoke to his mum Viki, twin brother James and Mr Owase Jeelani, the neurosurgeon who saved the toddler's life.