Queen at 90
Service marks Queen's 'devotion' at 90
A national service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral honours the Queen's "faithful devotion" through times of "turmoil and change" on her 90th birthday.
- 10 June 2016
- From the section UK
Beacons lit for Queen's 90th birthday
The Queen lights the first of more than 900 beacons being lit across the UK and overseas, as part of her 90th birthday celebrations.
Monarch's milestone
Queen at 90 quiz
Test your knowledge of some lesser-known facts.
Image gallery
In pictures: Birthday events
The flames, the crowds, the guns - as Queen turns 90.
Why Windsor is her party place
- 21 April 2016
- From the section UK
Who's who in 90th birthday photo
- 21 April 2016
- From the section UK
Newsbeat Rising to the occasion
- 21 April 2016
- From the section Home
Cameron and Corbyn lead tributes
- 21 April 2016
- From the section UK Politics
How is birthday being celebrated?
- 6 June 2016
- From the section UK
The many fictional faces
- 21 April 2016
- From the section UK
Royal 'super fans' greet their Queen
- 20 April 2016
- From the section UK
Prince William pays tribute
- 20 April 2016
- From the section UK
Longest reign
A constant presence
- 4 September 2015
Witchell: The enduring Queen
- 8 September 2015
- From the section UK
Image gallery
Rarely seen pictures of Queen
- 8 September 2015
- From the section In Pictures
World leaders the Queen has outlasted
- 8 September 2015
- From the section UK
Victoria and Elizabeth in numbers
- 6 September 2015
- From the section UK
63 years in 63 pictures
- 9 September 2015
- From the section Magazine
Princess Charlotte
Baby princess presented to world
- 2 May 2015
- From the section UK
Charlotte christening images released
- 9 July 2015
- From the section UK
The spares who became heirs
- 2 May 2015
- From the section UK
The royal siblings
- 6 June 2015
- From the section UK
Prince George
Prince George starts nursery
- 6 January 2016
- From the section Norfolk
Why George Alexander Louis?
- 24 July 2013
- From the section Magazine
The traditional clothes royal children wear
- 10 June 2015
- From the section Magazine
The Royal Family tree
- 21 April 2016
- From the section UK