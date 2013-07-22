Lagos kidnap: Briton freed in Nigeria

A British national kidnapped in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Friday has been released, the British High Commission says.

The man was released on Sunday, two days after he had been seized outside Lagos airport, following his arrival in the country.

It is not known if a ransom was paid to secure his release.

Kidnappings of both foreigners and wealthy Nigerians for ransom are fairly common in the oil-producing south-east.

There has been a recent rise in hostage-taking in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, reports the AFP news agency.

Onah Ekhomu of Transworld Security told AFP that this followed a crackdown by security forces in the south-east.

"There has been a large displacement of criminals from other parts of country and as a result an inflow into Lagos state," the crime expert said.