UAE death sentence for British man on 'drugs charge'

A British man reportedly convicted of supplying cannabis in the United Arab Emirates is facing the death penalty, the Foreign Office has said.

He has not been named but UAE newspaper the National says he is 21 years old.

It said an Abu Dhabi court heard how he sold an undercover officer 20g of the drug worth 1,500 UAE Dirhams (£262).

The Foreign Office said it was in "contact with the British national and his legal team and continue to provide consular assistance".

"I can confirm that a British national is facing death penalty in the UAE," a spokesman said.

But he said the Foreign Office was unable to confirm details of the case.

The newspaper report said that the Briton had been arrested alongside a 19-year-old Syrian man.

The Briton's mother collapsed outside the court after the sentence was passed, it added.