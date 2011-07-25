Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paper review with Bill Buckley

Most of the front pages focus on the massacre in Norway, and Anders Breivik's apparent links with Britain.

According to the Daily Mail, a secret meeting of far-right fanatics in London nine years ago sparked his plans to devastate Norwegian society.

The Daily Telegraph talks of a hunt for Britons linked to the mass murderer.

It notes that his 1,500 page manifesto is written entirely in English, and that he talks of a "mentor" who is an Englishman he identifies as "Richard".

'Faces of hatred'

The Independent prints pictures of Breivik posing in various military and combat outfits displaying what it calls his "faces of hatred".

The Guardian expects him to plead not guilty in court, admitting the attacks, but denying criminal responsibility.

Criminologist Prof David Wilson writes in the Daily Mirror that Breivik is not deranged and his manifesto suggests he is literate and intelligent.

The Times describes the manifesto as "a catalogue of paranoia".

'Tasteless tributes'

The death of singer Amy Winehouse also makes all the papers. The Daily Star says she is feared to have become "too tired to fight her demons".

According to the Sun, no sign of any drugs were found in her house.

The Daily Mail says she died alone, a day after meeting her mother for lunch and telling her: "I love you, Mum".

The paper says some will find the fans' tributes tasteless, particularly the bottles of vodka which friends say she had become particularly fond of in recent times.

Green Jersey

Elsewhere, the Times says scientists at the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva may have seen the first signs of the so-called "God particle".

Millions are to get a pensions windfall after a £19bn rise in stocks and shares, claims the Daily Express.

The Daily Telegraph salutes Mark Cavendish for winning the points contest in the Tour de France.

The paper also reports on a rise in the popularity of log burning stoves, given the high gas and electricity prices.