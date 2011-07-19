Newspaper review: Hacking whistleblower death reported

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A look at the first editions of the UK papers

Pictures of the former News of the World reporter, Sean Hoare - who has been found dead at his home in Watford - feature on a number of front pages.

The Guardian notes he was the first journalist to allege publicly that Andy Coulson was aware of hacking when he was editor - which he has denied.

But it adds that police are not treating the death as suspicious.

The Daily Mirror quotes an unnamed friend as saying Sean Hoare thought "someone was going to get him".

'Reeling'

The resignation of Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer, John Yates is summed up by the Independent as "chaos at the Yard".

It describes how he quit shortly after being told he was to be suspended.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission will now investigate allegations that he gave a job to the daughter of a former deputy editor of the News of the World, who was arrested last week by detectives investigating phone hacking. Mr Yates insists he has done nothing wrong.

The paper says "Yates of the Yard" was considered a "safe pair of hands".

The Times speaks of a "day of drama" in which official inquiries were announced into alleged corruption and nepotism, as well as phone hacking - leaving Scotland Yard "reeling".

'Draconian'

The Daily Mail reports that householders in Bedford are being threatened with a £1,000 fine if they leave their wheelie bins out for more than 24 hours after being emptied.

Council officials are warning that bins on the pavement are a hazard for blind people.

But the paper describes the fine as "draconian".

It says it is more than 12 times greater than the on-the-spot penalties routinely handed out to shoplifters.

Unexpected guest

The Daily Mirror tells of the appearance of an unlikely guest judge on the Australian version of the TV show, Masterchef.

Surprised contestants found themselves making lunch for none other than the Dalai Lama.

But the Tibetan spiritual leader refused to rate what he was offered - explaining that as a Buddhist monk, it was not right to prefer one food.

He did like a Sri Lankan curry, but was not too keen on gnocchi.