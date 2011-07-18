Paul Watkins named as UK soldier killed in Afghanistan

Image caption L/Cpl Paul Watkins's family said he died doing a job that he loved

A British soldier who was killed in Afghanistan while on a routine patrol has been named as L/Cpl Paul Watkins by the Ministry of Defence.

L/CPl Watkins, who was in the Brigade Advisory Group, died on Saturday.

He was on a patrol with Afghan soldiers in the Nahr-e Saraj district of Helmand province when his team was fired on.

The 24-year-old, who had served in the armed forces for four years, leaves behind his mother Jill, father Rod, and brothers Luke and Simon.

An investigation has been launched into his death after reports he was shot by a man dressed in an Afghan national army uniform.

In a statement, his family said: "Paul wanted to join the Army from a very young age. He was proud to be a soldier and was proud of what he was doing; he died doing a job that he loved.

"He was such a loving and caring son, grandson and brother. He will be very sadly missed by his family and friends who loved him dearly."

And Lt Col William Fooks, Commanding Officer 9th/12th Royal Lancers (Prince of Wales's), said the soldier will be "missed immeasurably" but "never forgotten".

"Lance Corporal Paul Watkins was absolutely someone you'd want on your team and by your side: tough, hugely dependable and determined yet compassionate," he said.

"When all around him was frenzied activity, L/Cpl Watkins would be serenely and reassuringly calm. And combined with his arid sense of humour and his disarming grin, a big problem very quickly became no problem at all."