Newspaper review: Hacking saga claims another career

The resignation of Britain's most senior policeman, Sir Paul Stephenson, on Sunday night came just in time for the newspapers, who have reacted with shock.

The Guardian said his departing speech was shocking but inevitable. It is alarming, says the paper, that he felt he had done nothing wrong in enjoying a lengthy stay at a health spa for free.

The paper claimed Sir Paul's comments about not wanting to "compromise the prime minister" were toxic for David Cameron.

The Daily Telegraph said it was disappointing because he was considered a good police officer and brought a "refreshingly straightforward" approach to the job.

It too saw his remarks as a "parting shot" in the direction of Mr Cameron.

The Independent is more concerned about allegations of police corruption than it is about dodgy journalists.

It says a corrupt culture has "embraced parts of an organisation in which we have placed such enormous trust, that should worry everyone".

Unless a huge amount of what has been alleged over these past two weeks is sheer fiction, says The Times, "Britain's police are riven with corruption on an institutional scale".

Away from phone hacking, one of Ed Miliband's senior policy advisers, Lord Glasman, tells the Telegraph immigration should be frozen to ensure British people are first in line for jobs.

And there is good news for Spain and Italy as they try to reassure markets about their faltering economies.

The Financial Times says leading banks in the two countries were the best performers in a series of pan-European stress tests last week.

The Times pays tribute to one of the most popular winners in Open Championship history.

No-one could begrudge Darren Clarke the success or happiness he felt at Royal St George's in Kent, it says.

With quiet dignity he has recovered from the death of his wife Heather five years ago to win the title at the age of 42, and at the 20th time of asking.

The reception he received, says the Telegraph, was as uplifting a moment as any sport could offer.