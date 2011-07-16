Newspaper review: Phone hacking continues to dominate

The phone-hacking scandal's fallout continues to dominate the newspapers.

David Cameron's judgement is being questioned by the Daily Telegraph after it emerges that Andy Coulson stayed at the prime minister's country retreat two months after he resigned as the PM's head of communications.

The Independent says Number 10 "bowed to pressure" in releasing the details of the stay, and that the scale of private links between Mr Cameron and News International had been exposed.

'Quasi-masonic circle'

There is also plenty of soul-searching about the close relationship between politicians, police and the media.

The Times says accepting an invite to a political soiree puts you "on the slope to obligation and compromise".

Writers in the Sun and the Guardian plead for acknowledgement that not all of those involved are being corrupted.

But the Telegraph argues that the PM should have dismantled what it calls "this quasi-masonic circle, with its conspiratorial back-scratching".

'Debt crisis'

But the papers are also keen to move away from phone hacking.

The Daily Mail says there is a world beyond the Westminster "feeding frenzy" over phone-hacking.

It says America's debt crisis, and the failing of stress tests by several European banks, are worrying omens for the British taxpayer.

The Financial Times agrees, saying the world economy stands on a precipice, and any hitch in the current plans could make recent jolts seem benign.

'Save! Save! Save!'

"Weir Rich" is the Sun's headline as it reports on Britain's biggest ever lottery winners, Colin and Chris Weir from Largs in Ayrshire.

They claimed £161m with the Euromillions jackpot, but the papers fall in love with their modesty.

"Save! Save! Save!" is the couple's motto, according to the Daily Star.

The Guardian notes that they are now richer than Ringo Starr, while the Telegraph says their win is equivalent to 0.16% of Scotland's GDP.