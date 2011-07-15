Rupert Murdoch meets the family of Milly Dowler

Image caption Mr Murdoch is believed to have requested the meeting

Rupert Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of News Corporation, is meeting the family of Milly Dowler.

The murdered schoolgirl's mobile phone was allegedly hacked by the News of the World newspaper during the search for her in Surrey in 2002.

The Dowlers' solicitor, Mark Lewis, said that the resignation of Rebekah Brooks, who was editor of the newspaper at the time, was "poetic justice".

Milly's parents and sister will make a statement after the meeting.

Rupert Murdoch will use adverts in national newspapers on Saturday to issue a personal apology for the News of the World's "serious wrongdoing".

The family have already held talks with Prime Minister David Cameron, Labour leader Ed Miliband and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg this week.