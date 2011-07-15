Firefighters taken to hospital after Lambeth tower fire

Image caption Firefighters used ladders to rescue the residents. Photo courtesy of Nigel Saunders/FR Pix.

Five firefighters have been treated for the effects of smoke inhalation after being stuck in a lift while they tackled a blaze in south London.

They were called to a 17-storey tower block at Salamanca Place, Lambeth, when the blaze started in the early hours.

Firefighters rescued nine people from the building and a further 10 people were led to safety down an internal staircase.

London Fire Brigade said no-one had been seriously injured in the blaze.

The firefighters who suffered from smoke inhalation have since been released from hospital.

More than 100 people were moved from the building when the fire started on the fourth floor just before 0300 BST.

At its height 75 firefighters tackled the flames and it took more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

London Ambulance treated 10 patients for the effects in inhaling smoke and heat exhaustion. Seven of them were taken to hospital.