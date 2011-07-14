Golf: A day at the Open
The Open Championship is under way at Royal St George's on the Kent coast - its 14th visit to the course. Tens of thousands of golf fans are expected to visit each day, to try to catch a glimpse of the world's top players.
But next to the course - away from the greens and fairways - a sprawling village of hospitality tents and retail outlets has sprung up. Take a look around, and see the sights and sounds from Sandwich:Continue reading the main story
Please allow a few seconds for the slideshow to load. Includes music by Katy Perry and James Blunt.
Slideshow production by Paul Kerley. Publication date 14 July 2011.
Related:
More audio slideshows:
Butlins: 75 years of holiday history