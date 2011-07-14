Newspaper review: Papers assess Murdoch's position

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Paper review with Guy Clapperton

The collapse of Rupert Murdoch's bid to take full control of BSkyB is the main story for the broadsheets.

The Financial Times says Mr Murdoch and his senior executives could see the writing on the wall.

The Times - a News International title - has the headline "Murdoch takes stock after Sky bid falls in".

The Independent has a picture of Mr Murdoch exercising in Hyde Park earlier this week, and the headline "Rupert on the run".

Righteous fury

The Daily Telegraph focuses on Gordon Brown's intervention in the Commons over the phone-hacking scandal.

Under the headline "Revenge of Gordon Brown", it says the former prime minister broke his silence in the House with a righteous fury.

The Guardian says it was a cathartic day at Westminster in which politicians acted as if they had been liberated from the thrall of the Murdoch empire.

Now we know who runs the country, says Steve Richards in the Independent .

Foreign workers

The Daily Express reports that British sports stars could be forced to wear the European Union flag on their kit.

The symbol would also have to be flown at major sporting events under the proposal - due to be debated by the European Parliament.

The Daily Mail leads with official figures showing that three in four of those who joined the British workforce in the last year were foreign born.

It says the number of foreign men and women in work soared by 334,000.

Golden ticket

The papers are eager to find out who has won the £161m Euromillions jackpot - no one has yet come forward.

"Who hasn't checked their lottery ticket?" asks the Daily Express .

The Daily Mail says there are fevered rumours that the golden ticket could have been bought in Kent.

The Sun suggests a several ways people can spot if their neighbour has won.

For instance, if a super-yacht turned up on the driveway or some expensive paintings were taken through the door.