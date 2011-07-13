Newspaper review: BSkyB bid pressure fills papers

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch the BBC's newspaper review on 14 July 2011

The row over phone hacking and its implications for News International and the BSkyB deal fill the papers again.

The Sun reinforces News International's denials that underhand methods had been used when the paper revealed that Gordon Brown's son had cystic fibrosis .

Its headline is: "Brown wrong", saying the allegation it hacked into medical records is "false" and "a smear".

The Independent's Matthew Norman says "shed no tears for [Brown]" because he still socialised with Rebekah Brooks.

BSkyB withdrawal?

The Daily Mail agrees: "If the Browns really were appalled by the conduct of Mrs Brooks and her paper, they didn't show it."

Most papers report that all three major parties are calling on Mr Murdoch to withdraw his £8bn bid for BSkyB.

The Guardian talks of "an extraordinary volte face" by David Cameron in disowning the media tycoon .

The paper also thinks the motion is "the latest in a series of strategic coups" by Labour leader Ed Miliband.

Murdoch spotlight

The Times describes how Rupert Murdoch gathered his closest family, friends and aides for crisis talks yesterday.

The Daily Mirror says "Politicians are losing their fear of the tycoon" .

It describes Mr Murdoch as "a man who meets prime ministers at his convenience, not theirs" and says his Commons summons is a wake-up call.

In a front page resembling a comic strip, the paper has a graph showing the value of Mr Murdoch's companies heading down a lavatory.

Cheques back

In other news, the Mail's Quentin Letts is concerned Nick Clegg is being pulled in two after his wife said he's "killing himself" fitting the school run around cabinet responsibilities.

Unlike his predecessors, Mr Clegg wasn't given the title Deputy Prime Minister as an end-of-career sop, Letts says.

Finally, virtually all papers find space to report banks have been forced into a U-turn on plans to scrap cheques.

Several have the same headline: "Cheques bounce back". Boom-boom.