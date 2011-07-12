Newspaper review: Phone-hacking spotlight widens

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A look at the first editions with writer and broadcaster Bill Buckley

The Independent says Rupert Murdoch "has a fight on his hands to ensure the very survival of his empire".

It says the "spotlight of suspicion" has extended beyond the phone-hacking scandal at the News of the World.

The suggestion is the Sun and Sunday Times obtained confidential information about Gordon Brown and his family.

The Daily Telegraph says the claim that someone working for the Sunday Times posed as Mr Brown will shift attention to other potentially illegal practices.

Sheer scale

Many of the papers focus on the issue of how the Sun knew Gordon Brown's son Fraser had been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

The Sun, in its words , is "comfortable its story came from a legitimate source".

The Guardian remarks on what it calls the sheer scale of the data assault on Gordon Brown over more than 10 years.

The poison coursing through the veins of Rupert Murdoch's empire shows no sign of abating, says the Daily Mirror .

Markets rocked

Several of the papers cast a wary eye over the latest turbulence triggered by Europe's debt crisis.

The Financial Times says markets were rocked as Italy and Spain saw their borrowing costs soar by record amounts.

The Times speaks of Italy teetering and the EU in turmoil, as Europe's third largest economy showed signs of succumbing to sovereign debt contagion.

The Daily Express says Britain should refuse to make a massive contribution to any rescue fund.

Slower pace

After their tour of North America, most papers report that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be adopting a lower profile for the rest of the summer.

The Daily Mail says the couple have no public engagements until the autumn.

Among their aims, it is said they want to avoid upstaging the Queen ahead of her diamond jubilee year.

The Daily Telegraph asks whether the duchess's painting of a snail at an arts project in Los Angeles suggested she was thinking a slower pace of life.