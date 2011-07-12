12 July 2011 Last updated at 10:09

Highlights of the royal tour of Canada

30 June: Ottawa

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Canada on their first overseas tour as a married couple, where their first official duty was to lay a wreath at Canada's National War Memorial.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Ottawa at the start of a nine day visit to Canada.

2 July: Montreal

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to continue their official tour of Canada, with a visit to Quebec.

Large crowds welcomed the royal couple to Montreal, but they were heckled by a small group of protesters.

3 July: Quebec City

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sailed into Quebec City on board a Canadian naval ship, on the latest leg of their first overseas tour.

The Royal couple arrive in Quebec City, on board a Canadian frigate, to be greeted by protests in the city centre.

1 July: Ottawa

Thousands of Canadians have turned out in Ottawa to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they take part in Canada Day celebrations during their first overseas tour as a couple.

4 July: Prince Edward Island

The Duke and Duchess enjoy an action-packed day, landing a helicopter on water and joining a dragon boat race.

The Duke and Duchess enjoy an action-packed day, landing a helicopter on water and joining a dragon boat race.

5 July: Yellowknife

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have continued their tour of Canada with a visit to one of the country's most remote regions.

The Duke and Duchess arrive in the remote Northwest Territories for a game of street hockey and a trip into the wilderness.

6 July: Slave Lake

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are continuing their tour of North America. The Canadian leg of the trip is drawing to a close.

The royal couple make an unscheduled visit to the town of Slave Lake, which was recently devastated by wildfires.

7 July: Calgary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been trying on 10 gallon white cowboy hats - as their tour of Canada took them to Calgary for the annual stampede rodeo.

The Duke and Duchess are presented with white cowboy hats and open the annual rodeo, the Calgary Stampede.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official overseas trip as a married couple is to Canada. Their nine-day visit starts in the capital, Ottawa. Also on the itinerary are Quebec, Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and Alberta.

30 June: Ottawa

1 July: Ottawa

2 July: Ottawa and Montreal

  • Duke and Duchess carry out their first tree planting ceremony
  • Reception for Canadian servicemen, veterans and their families
  • Visit to a cookery school
  • Sail up the St Lawrence river to Quebec City on the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal

3 July: Quebec City

4 July: Prince Edward Island

5 July: Yellowknife

6 July: Slave Lake

7 July: Calgary

8 July: Calgary

  • Official farewell ceremony with a parade and military honours
  • Duke and Duchess depart for the USA

