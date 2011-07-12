Highlights of the royal tour of Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official overseas trip as a married couple is to Canada. Their nine-day visit starts in the capital, Ottawa. Also on the itinerary are Quebec, Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and Alberta.Highlights of the royal visit
30 June: Ottawa
- Official welcome to Canada
See the first day of visit in pictures
1 July: Ottawa
- Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
2 July: Ottawa and Montreal
- Duke and Duchess carry out their first tree planting ceremony
- Reception for Canadian servicemen, veterans and their families
- Visit to a cookery school
- Sail up the St Lawrence river to Quebec City on the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal
See the day in pictures
3 July: Quebec City
- Freedom of the city ceremony
See the day in pictures
4 July: Prince Edward Island
- Duke of Cambridge takes part in Sea King helicopter training session
- Dragon boat race with William and Kate on opposing teams
See the day in pictures
5 July: Yellowknife
- Visit the Northwest Territories, join a game of street hockey
6 July: Slave Lake
- Unscheduled visit to scene of a wildfire at Slave Lake, Alberta
7 July: Calgary
- Presentation of white cowboy hats as a welcome to the annual Calgary Stampede
8 July: Calgary
- Official farewell ceremony with a parade and military honours
- Duke and Duchess depart for the USA
See the highlights of the visit