Highlights of the royal tour of Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official overseas trip as a married couple is to Canada. Their nine-day visit starts in the capital, Ottawa. Also on the itinerary are Quebec, Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and Alberta.

Highlights of the royal visit

30 June: Ottawa

Official welcome to Canada

1 July: Ottawa

Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

2 July: Ottawa and Montreal

Duke and Duchess carry out their first tree planting ceremony

Reception for Canadian servicemen, veterans and their families

Visit to a cookery school

Sail up the St Lawrence river to Quebec City on the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal

3 July: Quebec City

Freedom of the city ceremony

4 July: Prince Edward Island

Duke of Cambridge takes part in Sea King helicopter training session

Dragon boat race with William and Kate on opposing teams

5 July: Yellowknife

Visit the Northwest Territories, join a game of street hockey

6 July: Slave Lake

Unscheduled visit to scene of a wildfire at Slave Lake, Alberta

7 July: Calgary

Presentation of white cowboy hats as a welcome to the annual Calgary Stampede

8 July: Calgary

Official farewell ceremony with a parade and military honours

Duke and Duchess depart for the USA

