Royal Marine shot dead on patrol in Afghanistan

Image caption The number of service men and women killed in operations in Afghanistan since 2001 stands at 370

A Royal Marine has been killed while on patrol in southern Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defence said.

The member of 42 Commando Royal Marines was shot dead by insurgents on Sunday.

The MoD said his next of kin have been informed. A total of 370 UK personnel have died during operations in Afghanistan since 2001.

It follows the death of Cpl Michael John Pike, from 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, in a clash in Helmand on Friday.

A spokesman for Task Force Helmand, Lieutenant Colonel Tim Purbrick, said on Sunday: "He was on joint patrol to meet local people and to disrupt insurgent activity in the Adensee area of Nahr-e-Saraj District in Helmand Province when he was fatally wounded by small arms fire this morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."