The Guardian says that when the announcement of Prince William's engagement to Kate Middleton came, it was both unexpected and long-awaited.

For the Independent, it fired the starting pistol on a race to provide everything necessary for a royal wedding - from commemorative tea towels to a dress for the bride.

The papers discuss all aspects of the wedding - the dress, the favoured dates and venues, the guests, the likely honeymoon destination and whether there will be a bank holiday.

Bright point

For the Daily Express, a royal wedding will be a tonic for the whole nation.

It comes as a welcome bright point in a generally austere world, the Independent says.

The Daily Star believes Britain has never been more in need of a lift, and the couple could not have chosen a better time to announce their news.

In the Daily Telegraph's words, it is rare these days that we glimpse broad sunlit uplands, but this is one such moment.

No 'scrimping'

There is debate on the best way to celebrate what the Guardian calls a royal wedding in the age of austerity.

The Daily Mail thinks the palace would be prudent to plan a memorable, but somehow more personal affair than Prince Charles' wedding in 1981.

The Daily Mirror hopes the occasion will be more suited to the harsh economic times.

But the Sun believes it should be done "properly". Let's not demean the event by scrimping, it pleads.

Pragmatic position

There is broad agreement that the government's out-of-court payments to a group of former and current inmates of Guantanamo Bay was, in the Daily Mail's words, the least worst option.

The men accuse British security services of colluding in their torture.

The government has said the settlement is not an admission of culpability.

For the Daily Telegraph, and others, the government has adopted a pragmatic position - but that does not make it any easier to accept.