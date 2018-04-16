UK

Windrush generation treatment 'appalling'

Empire Windrush circa 1948

The home secretary apologises to those affected and promises fees for documentation will be waived.

May takes MPs' questions on Syria strikes

Opposition parties question the legality of the military action, ahead of Parliamentary exchanges.

McPartlin fined £86,000 for drink driving

The TV host says he is "ashamed and mortified" as he admits being more than twice the legal limit.

Wetherspoon pub chain quits social media

Two stabbed to death within 40 minutes

Alfie Evans hospital 'scary' to visit

Who are the Windrush generation?

Why I made a film about Stephen Lawrence

Wetherspoon on Twitter: The best bits

The college cleaner no-one knew was a slave

Beckham's comments 'better than winning gold'

Is the Commonwealth good for Britain?

Kamal Ahmed Economics editor
