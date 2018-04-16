UK
Windrush generation treatment 'appalling'
The home secretary apologises to those affected and promises fees for documentation will be waived.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section UK Politics
May takes MPs' questions on Syria strikes
Opposition parties question the legality of the military action, ahead of Parliamentary exchanges.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section UK Politics
McPartlin fined £86,000 for drink driving
The TV host says he is "ashamed and mortified" as he admits being more than twice the legal limit.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Wetherspoon pub chain quits social media
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Business
Two stabbed to death within 40 minutes
- 16 April 2018
- From the section London
Alfie Evans hospital 'scary' to visit
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Liverpool
Ketamine's 'rapid help' for depression
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Health
Woman jailed for controlling partner
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Beds, Herts & Bucks
UKIP's Neil Hamilton defends Enoch Powell
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Wales politics
China's ZTE 'poses risk to UK security'
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Technology
Chakrabarti on Labour and anti-Semitism
- 16 April 2018
- From the section UK Politics
Highland polar bear cub is a boy
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Tick fears as goats invade school field
- 16 April 2018
- From the section North West Wales
The launch of the Royal Yacht Britannia
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Who are the Windrush generation?
Why I made a film about Stephen Lawrence
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
Wetherspoon on Twitter: The best bits
The college cleaner no-one knew was a slave
Beckham's comments 'better than winning gold'
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Newsbeat
