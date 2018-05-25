Image copyright Genna Bain

Popular video game critic John Bain - known as TotalBiscuit and the Cynical Brit - has died aged 33.

He had 2.2 million YouTube subscribers, but retired from reviewing games at the start of May after a battle with liver cancer.

In a lengthy post on Reddit, he wrote that he didn't "have long left" and said that his cancer was terminal.

After a tweet appeared on his official account confirming his passing, his wife Genna posted a poem as a tribute to her late husband.

She wrote: "I'm more overwhelmed with grief than I could possibly express".

Mr Bain was an outspoken critic of many popular top-selling games. He said many developers sought to maximise profit at the expense of game play. He was also a champion of many smaller, indie titles, and curated lists of games on the Steam store.

Mr Bain first contracted bowel cancer in 2014 but under treatment the disease went into remission. However, the cancer returned and spread to his liver and spine.

Video service Twitch, where Mr Bain live-streamed gaming sessions, thanked him for his contribution to the industry.

"John Bain's opinionated game critiques and sense of humour led to him becoming one of the most prominent voices in the gaming industry," it said in a statement.

Prominent gamers took to Twitter to share their tributes.