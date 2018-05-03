Image copyright Reuters Image caption Facebook has lots of information about where people are and what they are doing

Facebook has fired a security engineer accused of using his access to data to stalk women online.

Chief security offer Alex Stamos said it was important users' "information is kept secure and private".

Spyglass Security founder Jackie Stokes contacted Mr Stamos via Twitter after tweeting the accusation on Monday.

Facebook then told the BBC: "Although we can't comment on any individual personnel matters, we are aware of the situation and investigating."

I've been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online.

I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018



I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018 Report

On Thursday, Mr Stamos said: "We have strict policy controls and technical restrictions so employees only access the data they need to do their jobs - for example to fix bugs, manage customer support issues or respond to valid legal requests.

"Employees who abuse these controls will be fired."

Facebook has not confirmed if any legal action is being taken against the employee.

The allegations against the employee came in the week when Facebook announced that it was to launch a new online dating service.