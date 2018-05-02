Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Official footage shows successful drone formations during the record-breaking flight

A Chinese company has broken the Guinness World Record for the most drones flown simultaneously, despite them failing to coordinate for a light show.

EHang's fleet of 1,374 drones was programmed to fly in set patterns, but failed to spell out the date and the record-setting number of drones.

The South China Morning Post called the event an "epic fail".

EHang has not yet responded to the BBC's request for comment.

The record was previously held by US technology company Intel, which flew 1,218 aircraft at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in February.

Intel's show was pre-recorded before being aired during the opening ceremony, due to "possible freezing weather and strong winds".

According to the South China Morning Post, EHang was paid 10.5 million yuan (£1.21m) for the Labour Day performance in the north-western city of Xi'an.

The company may be better known to Western audiences for its efforts to launch a human-carrying drone service.