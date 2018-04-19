Image copyright TaskRabbit Image caption TaskRabbit is an odd jobs marketplace

Ikea's odd jobs marketplace TaskRabbit is back online, following a "cyber-security incident" on Monday.

TaskRabbit lets people find freelance workers to complete household tasks such as cleaning, gardening or assembling flat-pack furniture.

The company says an "unauthorised user gained access to our systems" and "certain personally identifiable information may have been compromised".

It pledged to notify any customer who had their data accessed in the attack.

The TaskRabbit app and website were closed on Monday and Tuesday. And the company said it was working with law enforcement and a cyber-security company to investigate.

The company has urged people to change their passwords on other websites and apps, if they have used their TaskRabbit password for other accounts.

Ikea bought San Francisco-based TaskRabbit in 2017, although it is operated as an independent company within the Ikea Group.

The app was founded in 2008 by Leah Busque, who came up with the idea of a chore-hiring company when she ran out of food for her dog one evening, while waiting to go out to dinner, and wished there was someone she could call on to help.