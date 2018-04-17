Image copyright Reuters

Ikea is investigating a "cyber-security incident" involving its odd jobs marketplace TaskRabbit.

The app and website let people find freelance workers to complete household tasks such as cleaning, gardening or assembling flat-pack furniture.

TaskRabbit has not revealed the nature of the incident, but said it was working with law enforcement and a cyber-security firm to investigate.

The app and website have been temporarily closed.

The company has urged people to change their passwords on other websites and apps, if they have used their TaskRabbit password for other accounts.

"We will update affected individuals as more information becomes available," the company said in a statement.

TaskRabbit is an odd jobs marketplace

It said workers who were unable to complete their jobs on 16 April would be "compensated appropriately".

Ikea bought San Francisco-based TaskRabbit in 2017, although it is operated as an independent company within the Ikea Group.

The app was founded in 2008 by Leah Busque who came up with the idea of a chore-hiring company when she ran out of food for her dog one evening, while waiting to go out to dinner, and wished there was someone she could call on to help.