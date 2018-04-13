Google loses 'right to be forgotten' case
13 April 2018
A businessman fighting for the "right to be forgotten" has won a High Court action against Google.
The man, who has not been named due to reporting restrictions surrounding the case, wanted search results about a past crime he had committed removed from the search engine.
A separate claim made by a second businessman who had committed a more serious crime was rejected.
This is a developing story - more follows.