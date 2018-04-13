Technology

Google loses 'right to be forgotten' case

  • 13 April 2018
A businessman fighting for the "right to be forgotten" has won a High Court action against Google.

The man, who has not been named due to reporting restrictions surrounding the case, wanted search results about a past crime he had committed removed from the search engine.

A separate claim made by a second businessman who had committed a more serious crime was rejected.

This is a developing story - more follows.

