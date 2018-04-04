Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Zuckerberg has seen shares in his company fall steeply since the start of the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is to testify before the US House Energy Committee regarding the firm's use and protection of user data.

Facebook has faced criticism after it emerged it had known for years that Cambridge Analytica had harvested data from about 50 million of its users.

He will testify before the committee on Wednesday, 11 April.

Committee chairman Greg Walden and member Frank Pallone, Jr, welcomed the decision by Mr Zuckerberg.

"This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online," the pair said.

Cambridge Analytica is a political consulting firm that worked for US President Donald Trump's campaign.