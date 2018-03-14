Image copyright Amazon Image caption The power packs feature the AmazonBasics brand

Owners of Amazon's own-brand power bank chargers have been contacted by the firm telling them to stop using them.

A recall covering six models of the AmazonBasics-branded product was announced in the US and Canada on Tuesday.

A notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned the packs could "overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards".

The BBC understands UK and other European are also affected.

Amazon had received more than 50 complaints of overheated power banks in North America ahead of the move.

These included one report of a user suffering chemical burns after coming into contact with battery acid.

According to the CPSC, the devices had been manufactured by the Guoguang Electric Company. The watchdog added that about 260,000 units had been sold in the US alone.

It said the affected devices could be identified by the following product IDs printed on the back of the units:

B00LRK8EVO

B00LRK8HJ8

B00LRK8I7O

B00LRK8IV0

B00LRK8JDC

B00ZQ4JQAA

A spokesman for Amazon was unable to say how many products had been sold in the UK.

Purchasers have been sent emails by Amazon asking them to "cease using the product" and requesting that they click on a link to let them it know if they still have one in their possession, so that it can advise them how to dispose of it safely.

The company is offering a gift card-based refund as compensation.