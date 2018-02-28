Image copyright Sega

Sega has removed a "preview" of its latest video game from the PlayStation download store after realising it gave some players access to the full game.

The publisher had intended to release a limited "demo" of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, but gamers in the US were able to play beyond the prologue.

Some gamers had questioned why a small demo was packaged as a big 36.5GB download.

Sega apologised for the mistake and said it was investigating.

Players in Europe and Australia could play only the prologue of the game before being told the trial had ended.

However, this did not happen for players in North America.

"We are as upset as you are, and had hoped to have this demo available for everyone today," Sega said in a statement.

"We discovered that some were able to use the demo to unlock the full game. We're looking into the nature of the issue."