YouTube drops ads from Logan Paul channels

  • 9 February 2018
Logan Paul Image copyright Getty Images

YouTube has suspended advertising on video blogger Logan Paul's channels owing to his "pattern of behaviour".

In December, he was criticised for uploading a video of a dead body recorded in Japan's so-called suicide forest. He later apologised.

Since his return to YouTube, he has made a video in which he fired a taser at a dead rat, and joked on Twitter about eating detergent capsules.

YouTube said his actions could "damage" the wider video-making community.

Following the controversial video featuring a dead body, Paul was removed from the Google Preferred programme, which sells premium advertising for the most popular 5% of YouTubers.

This time it has decided to temporarily suspend all advertising on his channels.

'Significant harm'

"This is not a decision we made lightly, however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behaviour in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community," the company said.

On 1 February, YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki said "egregious" behaviour by popular video bloggers had the potential to cause "significant harm" to the reputation of the platform.

The company has made it a "priority" to develop policies to deal with video-makers who damage the reputation of the website.

On his return to YouTube, Paul said: "I know for a fact everything I do from this point on will get criticism, it will get backlash, because I'm a very polarising dude. You either love me, or you hate me."

