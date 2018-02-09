YouTube drops ads from Logan Paul channels
YouTube has suspended advertising on video blogger Logan Paul's channels owing to his "pattern of behaviour".
In December, he was criticised for uploading a video of a dead body recorded in Japan's so-called suicide forest. He later apologised.
Since his return to YouTube, he has made a video in which he fired a taser at a dead rat, and joked on Twitter about eating detergent capsules.
YouTube said his actions could "damage" the wider video-making community.
Following the controversial video featuring a dead body, Paul was removed from the Google Preferred programme, which sells premium advertising for the most popular 5% of YouTubers.
This time it has decided to temporarily suspend all advertising on his channels.
'Significant harm'
"This is not a decision we made lightly, however, we believe he has exhibited a pattern of behaviour in his videos that makes his channel not only unsuitable for advertisers, but also potentially damaging to the broader creator community," the company said.
On 1 February, YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki said "egregious" behaviour by popular video bloggers had the potential to cause "significant harm" to the reputation of the platform.
The company has made it a "priority" to develop policies to deal with video-makers who damage the reputation of the website.
On his return to YouTube, Paul said: "I know for a fact everything I do from this point on will get criticism, it will get backlash, because I'm a very polarising dude. You either love me, or you hate me."