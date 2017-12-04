Regulator warns MPs over shared passwords

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption The MP Nadine Dorries wrote on Twitter that all her staff had her login details

The UK's data privacy regulator has cautioned MPs about sharing work computer passwords.

It follows tweets by two Conservative Party MPs over the weekend claiming that they had provided their staff with access to their login details.

Sharing passwords is not a breach of the UK's Data Protection Act.

But the law says that "appropriate" security measures concerning personal data must be in place and that those with access must be properly vetted.

"We're aware of reports that MPs share logins and passwords and are making enquiries of the relevant parliamentary authorities," the Information Commissioner's Office said in a tweet of its own.

"We would remind MPs and others of their obligations under the Data Protection Act to keep personal data secure."

It added a link to a guide outlining the types of safety measures that should be enforced.

Skip Twitter post by @NadineDorries My staff log onto my computer on my desk with my login everyday. Including interns on exchange programmes. For the officer on @BBCNews just now to claim that the computer on Greens desk was accessed and therefore it was Green is utterly preposterous !! — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) December 2, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post by @NickBoles I certainly do. In fact I often forget my password and have to ask my staff what it is. — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) December 3, 2017 Report

More to follow