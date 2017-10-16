Image copyright Getty Images Image caption As drones become more popular, countries will need to consider regulations to restrict usage

A drone has collided with a commercial aircraft in Canada, the first such incident in the country, according to the Transport Ministry.

The drone struck one of the plane's wings, while six passengers and two crew members were aboard.

The aircraft sustained only minor damage and was able to land safely, the Canadian transport minister said.

Earlier this year, Canada announced that it was making it illegal to fly recreational drones near airports.

The law prohibited airborne drones within 5.5km (3.5 miles) of an airport and restricted the height of a drone's flight to 90 metres (300ft).

Those breaking the restrictions could face fines of up to 25,000 Canadian dollars ($20,000, £15,000).

The Skyjet flight was heading to Quebec City's Jean Lesage International Airport when the drone hit it on 12 October.

In a statement, transport minister Marc Garneau said: "Although the vast majority of drone operators fly responsibly, it was our concern for incidents like this that prompted me to take action and issue interim safety measures restricting where recreational drones could be flown.

"I would like to remind drone operators that endangering the safety of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and a serious offence."

According to a UK Airprox Board report, a drone passed directly over the wing of an aircraft approaching Gatwick Airport this summer.

The drone was "flown into conflict" with the Airbus 319, with a high risk of collision, read the report.