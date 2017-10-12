Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lil B is known for espousing greater tolerance and positivity between races

US rapper Lil B, known for his outspoken views on social media, is facing a 30-day ban under Facebook's hate speech policies.

The musician has expressed anger over the suspension and fans have criticised the ban on Twitter.

Facebook said some of his posts violated its policies on hate speech.

The posts, according to publications with which he later shared the messages, related to white people and gun violence.

Political news website The Hill republished two of the banned posts.

They read: "White people are the only ones who really love they guns U can tell they are violent people! I don't live in fear I don't need a gun - Lil B."

"White people so scared they the reason why guns are a problem if white people put down the gunze we all be safe but nope! They vilent - Lil B."

Race-neutral

In 2014, Lil B faced a similar ban.

Facebook is not commenting on the current suspension but the BBC understands that the rapper is alleged to have violated its hate speech policies a number of times.

The social media's community standards page includes a section on reporting abuse and states that the consequences for violating its standards will vary depending on the severity of the violation.

In an interview with tech website Motherboard, a Facebook spokeswoman defended its decision saying that the site's hate speech policies apply equally to all races and are "race-neutral".