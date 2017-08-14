Lovefilm By Post DVD rental service to close

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lovefilm offered DVDs and Blu-rays to rent via post

The Lovefilm By Post DVD rental service will cease to operate on 31 October this year, its owner Amazon has said.

Amazon cited a "decreasing demand" for the discs and a growing number of customers who were streaming movies and TV series instead.

The move has irritated some fans, who argue that a wider range of films is available to rent on DVD and Blu-ray.

Lovefilm was founded in 2002 and acquired by Amazon in 2011, when it had more than 1.4 million subscribers.

For a monthly subscription fee, Lovefilm customers could receive a DVD or Blu-ray disc of their choice via post that they would send back once watched.

From 2010, some content could also be accessed via online streaming instead.

Disgruntled

"We have very much enjoyed delivering the Lovefilm By Post service to our customers," said Amazon in a statement.

"However, over the last few years we've seen a decreasing demand for DVD and Blu-ray rental as customers increasingly move to streaming.

"We are committed to finding alternative roles for all Lovefilm employees within Amazon."

Some fans of Lovefilm were left disgruntled by the decision.

"Well Amazon stopping its Lovefilm service is comfortably the worst news I've had this year," wrote one Twitter user.

"So many films not available to stream."