Game of Thrones hackers demand ransom

Image copyright HBO Image caption The leaks have been timed prior to the broadcast of new Game of Thrones season seven episodes

Hackers who have leaked Game of Thrones scripts and other data from entertainment firm HBO have released a note demanding a ransom payment.

In a new dump, they also published a script for the unbroadcast fifth episode of the current season.

Company documents and video episodes of other HBO shows were also shared.

The hackers claim to have 1.5 terabytes of data in total, but HBO has said it does not believe its email system has been compromised.

Documents in the latest leak were marked "HBO is failing", according to the Wired news site, and included legal information, employment agreements and other company files.

The Associated Press reports that some documents appeared to contain personal contact information for Game of Thrones actors.

The ransom note featured in a video containing scrolling text, addressed to HBO chief executive Richard Plepler.

However, the hackers have not made public how much they want.

"Our demand is clear and non-negotiable: We want XXXX dollars to stop leaking your data," the redacted note reads.

"HBO spends 12 million for market research and 5 million for [Game of Thrones season seven] advertisements. So consider us another budget for your advertisements!"

It was signed: "Mr Smith."

Although the note is not dated, it gives HBO a deadline of three days to make the payment.

The broadcaster has said it continues to investigate the incident.