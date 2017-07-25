Microsoft Paint avoids brush with death

Image copyright Eleanor Walsh Image caption The new Doctor Who, recreated in Microsoft Paint by user Eleanor Walsh

Microsoft has confirmed that it will continue to offer its iconic graphics program Paint.

In a recent update it had listed Paint as a feature that would either be removed or no longer developed.

Paint, renowned for its simplicity, has been part of the Windows operating system since its launch in 1985.

Microsoft suggested it would not remain on Windows 10 by default but did confirm it would be available for free on the Windows Store.

Its successor, Paint 3D, will be part of the Windows 10 package.

Image copyright @valprine Image caption This mountain scene was shared by user Valprine on Twitter.

There had been an outpouring of support for the program on social media following the publication of the list on 24 July.

"If there's anything we learned, it's that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans," the tech giant wrote in a blog.

"It's been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app."

There does not appear to have been a similar reprieve for other features on the list of casualties.

This included the Outlook Express email client, now replaced by Mail.