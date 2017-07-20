AlphaBay and Hansa dark web markets shut down

Image copyright US Department of Justice Image caption AlphaBay went offline earlier this month

Two of the largest dark web marketplaces have been shut down following a "landmark" international law enforcement investigation.

The AlphaBay and Hansa sites had been associated with the trade in illicit items such as drugs, weapons, malware and stolen data.

Police in the US and Europe collaborated on the operation.

According to Europol, there were more than 250,000 listings for illegal drugs and toxic chemicals on AlphaBay.

The agency said it believed the bust would lead to hundreds of new investigations in Europe.

"The capability of drug traffickers and other serious criminals around the world has taken a serious hit today," said Europol's executive director Rob Wainwright.

It was a "landmark" operation, according to US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Andrew McCabe.

AlphaBay has been offline since early July, fuelling suspicions among users that a law enforcement crackdown had taken place.

'You cannot hide'

"We know of several Americans who were killed by drugs on AlphaBay," said US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"One victim was just 18 years old when in February she overdosed on a powerful synthetic opioid which she had bought on AlphaBay."

He also cautioned criminals from thinking that they could evade prosecution by using the dark web: "You cannot hide," he added, "We will find you."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption US Attorney General Jeff Sessions highlighted the significant quantities of illegal drugs traded via the dark web

Investigations were led by the FBI, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Dutch National Police.

Police in other countries, including the UK, France and Lithuania, also contributed.

The Dutch National Police took over the Hansa marketplace on 20 June after two men in Germany were arrested and servers in Germany, The Netherlands and Lithuania were seized.

This allowed for "the covert monitoring of criminal activities on the platform" until it was eventually shut down a month later.

Ever since AlphaBay went offline earlier in July, users of the site had discussed potential alternative dark web marketplaces on online forums.

Hansa was frequently mentioned, meaning that the authorities may well have been able to detect new criminal activity on Hansa as users migrated to it from AlphaBay.

An alleged administrator of AlphaBay, 26-year-old Canadian Alexandre Cazes, was arrested in Thailand on 5 July following a joint operation between US, Canadian and Thai authorities.

Police also seized millions of dollars in assets, three properties and four Lamborghini cars.

But Cazes was later found dead in a Bangkok jail cell.

The Department of Justice said that he apparently took his own life.

